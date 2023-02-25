Wild Goose Players will present “Urinetown”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A side-splitting sendup of greed, love, and revolution (and musicals) in a time when water is worth its weight in gold, “Urinetown” is also the Winner of three Tony Awards, (including best book and best original score), three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards. A hilarious musical satire, “Urinetown” occurs during a devastating water shortage brought on by a 20 year drought. The government has banned private toilets, and the only legal place to pee is a public amenity run by the Urine Good Company-which charges a hefty fee.

What do people do if they can’t pay?? Come see the show and find out!

Touted for stretching the boundaries of the modern musical, Urinetown is a comedic romp with its finger on the pulse of modern society! Get ready for a night of fun!

There will be a showing on Fri, March 24, at 7:30 p.m., Sat, March 25, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sun, March 26, at 2 p.m., Thu, March 30, at 7:30 p.m., Fri, March 31, at 7:30 p.m., and Sat, April 1, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available through the Bellows Falls Opera House at www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/.