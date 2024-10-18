Wild Goose Players perform “Merrily We Roll Along” at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – The smash Broadway revival of “Merrily We Roll Along” has just closed, so Wild Goose has brought the show to your backyard at a fraction of the price. Now, instead of sitting far from the action for your expensive ticket, you’ll be up close and personal for one-fifth the price if you buy in advance.

This groundbreaking musical traces the dissolving friendship of three besties, but in this exploration, time moves backwards. We open at a party where the last fraying fibers of connection are violently cut, and slowly reveal, as the clock rewinds, the beauty that was their friendship years before. Merrily we roll along.

Sondheim was at the height of his powers when he crafted the exceptional score and slightly autobiographical lyrics that guide us through the struggles of modern life and the choices we make. Featuring superb performances from a 15-person ensemble, this production, directed by David Stern, with music direction by Ken Olsson, will have you coming back for more.

Performances of “Merrily We Roll Along” will be from Nov. 1-10, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Times will be Fridays, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, at 2 p.m. Shows will take place at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Vt. The running time of “Merrily We Roll Along” is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at www.wildgooseplayers.com/tickets.