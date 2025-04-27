Whiting Library to screen “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s”

CHESTER, Vt. – Indie Lens Pop-Up, presented by ITVS, Independent Lens, and Whiting Library in Chester, Vt., will host a free screening of “Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s,” on Thursday, May 1, at 6 p.m., at the Whiting Library. After the screening, Joanne Erenhouse, of Senior Solutions, will host an engaging and informational discussion about Alzheimer’s and resources for people impacted by the disease, how becoming a caregiver for a parent or partner transforms relationships, the impact of community support, and more.

“Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” explores how family dynamics change when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly 7 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and family and friends of those living with dementia provide 18 billion hours of unpaid care each year.

“Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” follows three families and the unique challenges of their loved ones’ diagnoses, delving into their lived experiences. Going beyond the statistics, the film explores how this disease impacts identities and roles in relationships – when one partner becomes a caregiver, or how both parent and child are transformed when the traditional role of provider is reversed.

Whiting Library will also display a new memory collection of games and aids for patients and caregivers. The collection is the result of a recent Libraries Transforming Communities Accessible Small and Rural Communities grant awarded to Whiting Library.

Whiting Library is located at 117 Main Street in Chester, Vt. Please RSVP at 802-875-2277 or director@whitinglibrary.org.

“Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s” will debut on May 5, at 10 p.m., on PBS and the PBS app.