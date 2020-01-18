Whiting Library presents “Road Less Traveled”

CHESTER, Vt. – Whiting Library, located on Main Street in Chester, Vt., is please to present “Road Less Traveled,” a photographic display. Local photographer Charmien Dexter has captured scenes of New Hampshire and Vermont as she traveled and explored the back roads and byways. The works will be shown throughout January and February.

Charmien began taking pictures at the age of 61, while spending the winter at Jeckyl Island, Ga. She began with a “throw-away” camera, which was disappointing, since she saw so much more in her subjects than the camera captured. When her husband bought her a new camera with zoom lens one Christmas, everything changed, and she hasn’t stopped since.

The Dexters have been traveling the roads of New England for 16 years and settled in beautiful Chester three years ago. Walking the streets with her camera, Charmien says that Chester village is frequently the captivating subject of her work.

You may have seen her photographs and greeting cards during the Chester Fall Festival on the common. Framed and matted works are on display at the library. Many of Charmien’s works are for sale, and her lovely cards may be ordered.

Whiting Library is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 802-875-2277 or go to www.whitinglibrary.org.