Whiting Library presents foster care story hour

CHESTER, Vt. – Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. at 117 Main St., Whiting Library celebrates National Foster Care Month with a special family story hour. This event combines the library’s monthly kid’s book clubs to focus on learning about foster care, adoption, and family differences. Youth Services Librarian Carrie King will do a read aloud from books that engage kids and get them learning about foster care. The library will have a collection of relevant books available for check out about foster care and adoption. Books help children better understand different families, so that children in foster care aren’t left out or secluded for their differences or traumas.

Special guest Michelle Springer-Blake, a Recruitment and Retention Specialist for the Department for Children and Families, will join the group to discuss how attendees can support foster care in Vermont. Springer-Blake encourages all families in the community to come and learn about foster care at the library. She says, “I think if we can collaborate and share the love of reading, children, and families, together we can make a difference in our world a little at a time!” Everyone who loves story time will enjoy this event, and Springer-Blake will be on hand to answer questions for those who want to know more about becoming involved in foster care.