“What’s It Worth” Zoom appraisal program

REGION – On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., join Springfield Town Library with Author, Auctioneer, Appraiser, and Radio show host Mike Ivankovich on Zoom. Mike will introduce you to “What Determines Value,” and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today.

Each attendee is invited to bring in one or two items for Mike to appraise. Mike will explain how values today are determined, and then reveal what their personal treasures are really worth today.

Mike has been involved in some phase of the auction, antiques, or collectibles business for more than 40 years. Radio show host of WBCB’s “What’s It Worth? Ask Mike the Appraiser,” professional GPPA and MPPA Personal Property Appraiser with 25+ years of auction experience; named Pennsylvania’s “Auctioneer of the Year.”

Space is limited, sign-up is required to attend: http://bit.ly/3Pmmn0R

This event is free and open to the public. If you have any questions contact the library at 802-885-3108