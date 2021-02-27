Weston’s Pop Up University returns in March

WESTON, Vt. – It’s a “pop up” because it emerges in the month of March and goes away in April. And it’s called a “university,” but it’s really a way to offer entertainment and learning opportunities to the people of our community through four weeks of classes, events, and workshops led by local folks.

After last year’s success, the organizers are back at it, but with a difference. The pandemic rules out in-person events, so the university has gone virtual. This year the pop-up schedule includes nine online classes and workshops offering a wide variety of topics, from Italian cooking lessons, to dance instruction and wine tasting. The classes are led by people who have experience and expertise in an amazing array of areas – from tips on effective business leadership to an introduction to a fascinating and rare mammal, the Pangolin.

Everyone is invited to participate and classes are free. Registration is required and some of the classes are limited in size. You can see the whole array of Pop-Up University classes and register at www.westonpopupuniversity.org.

Deb Granquist, one of the organizers, said, “This is our version of March Madness. We’re virtual this year, but hope to be back in person next year. In the meantime, this is a great chance to go online, learn new things, and have some fun! Hope to see you on Zoom.”