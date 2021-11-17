Weston’s Christmas Bazaar is back

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association happily announces that the very popular Weston Christmas Bazaar is returning for the 40th year after a Covid-related hiatus in 2020. It will take place Nov. 26 and 27, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving. The venue is the Weston Playhouse, just off Route 100 in the center of Weston Village. There is no admission charge.

As in the past, the Playhouse will be filled with local vendors offering crafts, other Christmas gift items and decorations, as well as packaged artisan foods and more. Throughout the day, the recently opened Hub Restaurant will be serving coffee and pastries downstairs in the café. For lunch, Junior’s Food Truck will be situated out front offering hot items and “handhelds.”

Safety protocols must still be observed and masks for all attendees will be the order of the day.

So don’t fight the Black Friday crowds at the big box stores or worry that your intended gifts will still be sitting on a freighter in Long Beach harbor on Christmas Day. Let the Weston Christmas Bazaar be your equivalent to “Farm to Table” when it comes to shopping. We look forward to seeing you again.