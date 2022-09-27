Weston Theater presents “Woody Sez”

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Theater Company presents “Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie,” playing Sept. 28 through Oct. 23 at the Walker Farm theater.

Be transported by the joyous, inspirational, and sometimes heartbreaking story of Woody Guthrie, America’s great troubadour. Four performers, playing more than 20 instruments, paint a portrait of a man whose songs brought inspiration and understanding to generations of Americans. Songs include, “This Land Is Your Land,” “Bound for Glory,” and “So Long, It’s Been Good to Know Yuh.”

“Woody Sez” was devised by David M. Lutken with Nick Corley, and Darcie Deaville, Helen Jean Russell, and Andy Teirstein. Lutken and his company have toured Europe, the British Isles, China, the Middle East, and the United States. He won the Helen Hayes and Joseph Jefferson Awards for Best Actor for his portrayal of Woody Guthrie.

The Walker Farm theater is located at 705 Main St., Weston, Vt. Discounts are available for veterans and Vermont residents. Buy tickets online and by calling the box office at 802-824-5288. Learn more at www.westontheater.org.