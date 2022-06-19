Weston Theater presents “Shrek the Musical”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company announces its 2022 Young Company production: “Shrek the Musical,” playing June 22 through July 10, and touring venues throughout central and southern Vermont.

Follow Shrek, that lovable, stinky ogre on his quest to save quirky, captivating Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle. There is something for everyone in this bighearted, fun-packed, and fart-joke-filled fairy tale.

Weston Theater Company joined with partners across Vermont to bring “Shrek” to audiences in their own towns, free of charge. Weston’s presenting partners include Next Stage Arts Project, The Grafton Public Library, The Grafton Inn, The Mary L. Blood Memorial Library, The Albert Bridge School, Ascutney Outdoors, Brownsville Butcher & Pantry, Merck Farm and Forest, Park-McCullough House, ArtisTree, and The Springfield Town Library; with additional support through season sponsors Vermont Country Store, Casella, and Wohler Realty Group.

The cast will be made up entirely of members of Weston’s Young Company, a summer-long residency program for college-aged performers. Piper Goodeve, director of “Shrek,” says, “’Shrek’ is a wonderful show for the young and young at heart. And it is the perfect story for right now, all about inclusion and loving yourself and others for who they are. Full of funny songs and heartfelt scenes, ogres and fairytale creatures, tap numbers and moving ballads, this show has something for everyone.”

“Shrek” introduces Eli Hamilton (Marymount Manhattan College) as Shrek; Tomias Robinson (University of Michigan) as Donkey; Tommy Bergeron (The Hartt School) as Farquaad; Nadia Wilemski (Marymount Manhattan College) as Dragon; Anthony Bologna (CAP21/Molloy College) as Pinocchio; Bryanna Cuthill (Baldwin Wallace University) as Gingy; Ana Laura Santana (The Hartt School) as Peter Pan; Nile Andah (University of Michigan) as Wolf; and sees the return of Emma Diner (Pace University) as Fiona. Diner played Gertrude in last season’s Young Company production of “Seussical.”

Michael Ruiz-del-Vizo brings the world of Duloc and fairy tale characters to the stage. His set will be highlighted by Lily Prentice’s costumes. Felicity Stiverson also returns as choreographer.

“Shrek” will have performances at the Walker Farm Field in Weston June 22–25 and July 5–10 at 1 p.m. The production tour will perform in Grafton on June 26, Springfield on June 28, Putney on June 29, South Pomfret on June 30, North Bennington on July 1, Brownsville on July 2, and Rupert on July 3. All performances will be outdoors and are Bring-Your-Own-Seating.

For more information and to reserve free tickets, please visit www.westontheater.org/shrek.