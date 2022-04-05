Weston Theater Company announces registration for “TheaterLab”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company announces open registration for “TheaterLab,” an immersive technical theater experience for students ages 12–18. Under the instruction of top industry professionals, participants receive an up-close look at creating live theater through backstage tours, tech rehearsals, actor/director talkbacks, and more – they also will attend all of Weston’s summer productions together and meet most Sunday afternoons and an occasional weekday evening between June and August.

Says Director of Education and Engagement, Susan Haefner, “Weston Theater Company is thrilled to offer TheaterLab in person for the first time in two years. I’m so excited to give students an opportunity to experience theater in this unique way.”

Tuition includes: one ticket to all four shows of summer season, one additional ticket per student per production, participation in post-show talks, workshops, and more, and the opportunity to meet other students who share a passion for theater.

Participants should be able to attend at least two of the Sunday matinee performances, workshops, and talkbacks, which will last from approximately 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., and will be expected to share their experiences through conversation, content creation, and social media during the season and when they return to school.

2022 TheaterLab Sunday matinee dates, subject to change: July 3 – Shrek; July 17 – Marry Me a Little; July 31 – Hair; August 21 – Steel Magnolias. Enrollment is capped at 15 students. Space is limited. Register at www.forms.office.com/r/kcwik0MebK by June 15, 2022.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at www.westontheater.org.