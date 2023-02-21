Weston Pop-up University is back for mud season

WESTON, Vt. – For the fourth year, Weston Pop-Up University invites you to join neighbors from near and far in fun and informative courses taught by local folks, supported by the Wilder Memorial Library in Weston. It’s “popping up” again, just in time to bring some good cheer and a little entertainment during the dreary mud season of March. While it bears the fancy name “university,” it’s really just a series of one-off classes about a wide variety of topics, from cooking to crafts to fly-fishing to science, for adults and families alike. No final exams, we promise.

In our first year, after just getting started with in person classes, we had to go online because of the pandemic. This year we are offering a mix – some classes on Zoom, some in person, some even in a hybrid format. We are grateful for our collaborators: The Hub Restaurant, Weston Theater Company, and New Thought Vermont – for providing support and venues for our programs.

We’ve brought back the ever-popular wine tasting with a local restaurateur, cartooning with a local artist, and cooking with the Chef at the Hub. And we’ve also added spring wreath-making, a nutrition class, pie crust making, family friendly trivia, karaoke, a film night, and several other classes – 13 in total.

Everyone is invited to participate, and classes are free. Registration is required as some of the classes are limited in size. You can see the whole lineup of Pop-up university classes and register at www.westonpopupuniversity.org.