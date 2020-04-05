Weston Playhouse Theatre Company reimagines 84th season

WESTON, Vt. – Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, in the wake of the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, announces the reimagining of the 2020 theatrical season.

“COVID-19 has affected us all in real and profound ways. The mandated guidelines necessary for keeping us safe and healthy have a deep impact on our theatre company and our role as a community arts center,” says Gellert. “There are no simple answers. We have had to come to grips with what this means for our summer season of plays and musicals. In this time of uncertainty, we have made some important decisions. We make these decisions with the safety of our patrons and our community foremost in our minds, and with a real concern for the wellbeing of our full-time staff and the dozens of artists who come to Weston to create our summer season. Of utmost consideration is the imperative to ensure the future of Weston Playhouse Theatre as a vital part of this community, as a cherished home for artists and audiences, and as a valued contributor to theatre in America.”

All previously scheduled productions at both the Weston Playhouse and Walker Farm are canceled. However, the three Playhouse shows – “Ring of Fire,” “Kinky Boots,” And “Steel Magnolias” – will be produced next year as part of the 2021 season.

“We will reimagine our 2020 season,” says Gellert.

The team at Weston Playhouse will continue to work toward a variety of dynamic projects, including the development of brand-new musicals and plays, concerts, and events featuring Weston artists. When the threat of COVID-19 recedes, Weston Playhouse will once again open its doors as soon as possible for exciting and joyful entertainment.

For 84 years, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has flourished as a home for exceptional theatre. Born during the Great Depression, it has withstood floods, fires, times of war, and hurricanes.

Gellert confirms, “As soon as the opportunity arises, we will gather at Walker Farm to celebrate our theatre’s lasting ability to sustain us and bring us together even in the most difficult times.”

In reaching the decision not to move forward with the 2020 season as scheduled, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company coordinated with Dorset Theatre Festival and other arts organizations in the region.

On the unified choice, Gellert says, “This was an incredibly difficult decision to make but we are certain that, in the long run, it is the right one for our community. Dina Janis at Dorset and I felt it was important to get through this together. The arts are a vital and indelible part of what makes southern Vermont such a vibrant and beautiful place to be and that will never change. We look forward to seizing the opportunity this challenge presents and will use it to deepen our partnerships with Dorset and our partners throughout the region.”

Visit www.westonplayhouse.org for more information or to subscribe to email updates for future announcements about the exciting projects that will create the reimagined 2020 season. Weston staff will be reaching out to current ticket holders with more information about options for their 2020 tickets.