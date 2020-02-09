Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces 84th season

WESTON, Vt. – Susanna Gellert, executive artistic director of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, announces her second season at the helm of Vermont’s award-winning professional theatre.

Says Gellert, “Weston is a special place where we share the exciting and inspiring experience of great theatre. This season our two stages will bring us stories full of heart, joy, and generosity – from a Tony-award-winning musical about the most unlikely of friendships, to a new play about forging connections in the digital age, to a raucous and witty comedy about women who stick together through the best and the worst of times. We’re presenting work by some of America’s most beloved artists, including Dr. Seuss, Johnny Cash, and Cyndi Lauper, not to mention five divas whose voices are etched in time. It’s a vibrant and varied lineup that celebrates the classics and nurtures new stories. We cannot wait to share these productions with our audience.”

Kicking off the season at the playhouse is “Ring of Fire,” created by Richard Maltby Jr., conceived by William Meade, and featuring the music of Johnny Cash. “Ring of Fire” brings the music of Johnny Cash to life with an exhilarating story of struggle and success, recklessness and redemption, love, and family. A multi-talented cast of actor-musicians creates a unique portrait about an American legend. Performances run June 25 through July 11 at the Weston Playhouse.

Next on the playhouse stage is a musical inspired by true events featuring a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein and music by pop icon Cyndi Lauper. “Kinky Boots” celebrates friendship, loving oneself, and the importance of taking chances. As Charlie Price struggles to save his family’s century-old shoe factory, in steps Lola, a drag queen with an eye for style. Performances run July 23 through Aug. 15 at the Weston Playhouse.

The final playhouse show of the season is Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias,” the funniest play that will ever make you cry. Set in Chinquapin, La., six friends gather for hairdos, manicures, juicy gossip, and witty banter in Truvy’s salon. Anybody who’s anybody is a regular, and through thick and thin, these six women form friendships as strong as steel – friendships they are forced to lean on when tragedy strikes. Performances run Aug. 20 through Sept. 6 at the Weston Playhouse.

At Weston’s Walker Farm theatre, the summer begins with Weston Playhouse Theatre’s Young Company production of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens’s “Seussical.” Follow Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and more of your favorite characters into the colorful, zany world of Dr. Seuss, presented by an all-star group of actors, singers, and dancers from undergraduate training programs across the country. Performances run June 18 through July 3 at Walker Farm.

Next, Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm presents “Tiny Beautiful Things,” based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos. For two years, Cheryl Strayed answered letters as the anonymous advice columnist, “Dear Sugar.” Strayed discovered love for people she knew only through her computer screen and the courage to share her personal experiences with them. Performances run July 9 through July 25 at Walker Farm.

Be among the first in the U.S. to see Joanna Murray-Smith’s stunning new musical, “Songs for Nobodies.” This one-woman tour-de-force shines a light on five ordinary women whose lives were forever changed by their unexpected encounters with legendary divas Judy Garland, Patsy Cline, Billie Holiday, Edith Piaf, and Maria Callas. Performances run Aug. 6-29 at Walker Farm.

Closing out the season is Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s “An Iliad,” a gripping adaptation of Homer’s classic. The eternal, enchanting power of storytelling comes to life through a solitary bard on a bare stage who throws us right into the midst of conflict. The Trojan War and the present day are set side by side as the excitement of an ancient tale is catapulted into an intimate, urgent, and spellbinding story for today. Performances run Sept. 24 through Oct. 18 at Walker Farm.

Audiences are encouraged to enjoy pre-show dinner at the theatre’s popular restaurant on the lower level of the Playhouse, MKT: Weston. Subscriptions go on sale in February, and single ticket sales will be available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning April 1. Gift certificates for the Weston 2020 season can be purchased online at www.westonplayhouse.org.