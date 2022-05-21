Weston pig roast and square dance

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association, in association with the Farrar Park Association, the Weston Women’s Club, and The Hub, is pleased to announce the return of the popular Memorial Weekend Pig Roast and Square Dance, after a two-year hiatus due to Covid. It will take place on Sunday, May 29 from 5–7 p.m.

The event takes place at the Weston Green, with dancing on Park Street and the musicians performing under the portico of The Weston Playhouse. The Green is located on Route 100, in the center of Weston.

The team from Mount Holly’s popular smoked barbeque, Squeels on Wheels, will prepare the meal. Pulled pork barbeque plates, including rolls, sides, soft drinks, and dessert, will be served beginning at 5 p.m. for a fee, with discounts for children. Hot dogs will also be available. Desserts will be prepared and contributed by the Weston Women’s Club and The Hub restaurant.

The Cold River Band will again supply the music, which will be performed from 5–6:45 p.m. Try your hand, or rather feet, at square dancing.

Everyone’s invited. Mark the calendar. Bring the family. Bring your friends.

Tens of thousands of people enjoy events each year at Weston Community Association properties, including the Playhouse, Museums (Farrar-Mansur House, Old Mill, and Craft Building), and Cold Spring Brook Park. In this, the Association’s 100th year of community service, we again invite everyone to join us and celebrate with friends, family, and neighbors on the Sunday of this Memorial Weekend.