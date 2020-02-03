Weston Film Club reschedules “Secrets and Lies”

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Film Club rescheduled the showing of Mike Leigh’s “Secrets and Lies,” for Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Weston Playhouse on Walker Farm.

“Secrets and Lies” is the story of Hortense, a young optometrist whose adoptive parents have died. She sets out to find her birth mother and discovers she is alive as are her brother and sister. Roger Ebert wrote, “Moment by moment, scene after scene, ‘Secrets and Lies’ unfolds with the fascination of eavesdropping. We are waiting to see what these people will do next. Caught up in the fear and the hope they will bring the whole fragile network of their lives crashing down in ruin. When they prevail – when good common sense and good hearts win over secrets and lies – we feel almost as relieved as if it had happened to ourselves.”

Tickets for individual films can be paid at the door or in advance by emailing westonvtfilm@gmail.com. The movie is free to all who braved the cold Friday, Jan. 17 only to be sent home.