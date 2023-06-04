West Windsor Music Festival

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. – Returning for its second year, the West Windsor, Vermont Music Festival is set for July 21, 22, and 23. Preparations are underway for four concerts, which are scheduled for July 21, at 7:30 p.m., July 22, at 10:00 a.m. (a free children’s concert and activities), July 22, at 7:30 p.m., and July 23, at 3:00 p.m.

Each of the concerts will take place in the historic Town Hall, located at 22 Brownsville-Hartland Road, West Windsor, Vt. Tickets can be purchased at www.sevendaystickets.com/organizations/west-windsor-vermont-music-festival. Children 12 and under enter for free.

West Windsor is a rural Vermont community located amidst rolling hills and meadows just west of the Connecticut River. Mount Ascutney rises more than two thousand feet over the village of Brownsville, and provides abundant outdoor recreation opportunities. Boasting miles of spectacular hiking and mountain biking trails, backcountry skiing, a lift-served community ski area, and a tubing hill, the mountain is a destination for outdoor adventure in any season.

Pianist Sakiko Ohashi serves as the festival artistic director. In addition to her performances, pianist Hiroko Sasaki will join Sakiko for piano four hands. Violinist Helen Hwaya Kim will be returning for an evening of amazing performances. And new this year, cellist Brad Ritchie will perform as well.

The festival is another wonderful way to bring the community together. The historic Town Hall in West Windsor is a beautiful setting for sharing music and unforgettable experiences. Following up on the success of the 2022 festival, the festival endeavors to share remarkable chamber music with our dear friends in the central Vermont region. For more information, visit www.westwindsorvtmusicfestival.com.