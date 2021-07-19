Wellness and Psychic Fair in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – On Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 pm., come to the Wellness and Psychic Fair at 20 Rand Rd. in Saxtons River with classes, workshops, and demonstrations scheduled throughout the day.

Some offerings include: Eben Dodds Massage, Shamanism with Marianna Jacobs, Adhi 2 Owls: The Shaman at Large, Bronwyn Sims presents yoga and theater, food provided by Smokin Bowls, Charlotte McFarlin Magic Mama Medicine, Rachel Navy “Villagio Strega”: traditional healer and Tarot, Kaiilama Morris: Somatic Breathwork, Gershom Moore: Reki master and rogue healer, Lucy Zahng with traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncture, and more.

For more information, contact Rachel Navy at rnavy@outlook.com.