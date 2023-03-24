Weathersfield School adults comedy show

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – The Weathersfield School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will be hosting its first adults only comedy fundraising event on April 20. The fundraising event will begin with doors opening at 6 p.m. for fun, raffles, giveaways, and concessions, at the Windsor High School Auditorium.

This show will feature headliner Kelly MacFarland. As an experienced stand-up comedian, Kelly has an extensive and well-rounded resume including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances, and entertaining US troops overseas. Kelly was first runner up in the Boston Comedy Festival and voted Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. Kelly has two albums available on iTunes, Amazon, and SiriusXM radio. She has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Comedy Stage at Boston Calling Music Festival, Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – National Comedy Center, and has been a featured headliner for the Boston Women in Comedy Festival since inception. Kelly has appeared on Stand Up in Stilettos on the TV Guide Channel, The Today Show, The View, Comedy Central, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, and AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE. Kelly won first place in the professional category of the 2016 Ladies of Laughter.

The show will also feature Dan Crohn. Dan has been performing stand up comedy in and around Boston for years. His jokes can be heard on XM Radio and he has been a guest on the popular podcast WTF with Marc Maron. A semi-finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival and the Laughing Skull Festival, Dan’s stories of family and friends have entertained audiences from all over the country. Dan was named one of the top 100 comics for Season 9 of Last Comic Standing. His former day job of teaching fourth graders has provided him with endless amount of material. He has wanted to be a comedian since the age of eight when he stumbled upon his Father’s Henny Youngman records.

To order tickets visit www.comedy-night-2023.cheddarup.com.