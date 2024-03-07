Weathersfield PTO Comedy Night fundraising event

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Weathersfield’s PTO has organized a Comedy Night fundraiser for March 16, at 7 p.m., at The Common Man Restaurant, located in Claremont, N.H., at 16 Mill Road. This is an 18 years and older event. The comedians performing are Drew Dunn and Kelly MacFarland.

Drew Dunn is a stand-up comedian who has quickly made a name for himself with his quick wit, great voices, and unique point of view. After winning multiple international comedy festivals, Drew was featured as a New Face of Comedy at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal in 2019.

Drew now headlines comedy clubs across the U.S. and Canada, along with performing regularly around New York City. You can also catch him on tour with Dane Cook, or online in his various content that earns millions of views.

Kelly MacFarland is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actress. She has an extensive resume, including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, films, television appearances, and entertaining U.S. troops overseas. Kelly has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” “Up Early Tonight” on Hulu, Prime Video, and Denis Leary’s Comics Come Home. She has several comedy albums available on iTunes, and can be heard on SiriusXM. For all things Kelly, visit www.kellymacfarland.com.

Tickets are available via cash or check by emailing wsptocomedy@gmail.com; via Venmo @WSPTO; via CheddarUp on the Weathersfield Schools PTO Comedy Night Facebook page; or at the door.

“We wanted to do something different and fun to raise money for our great school community. Comedy is a fantastic way to bring people together, laugh, and relax. These comedians are talented, and we are lucky that they are spending an evening in our area. So, book your babysitters and join us for a funny night out on the town,” says Comedy Night Committee Chair Meredith Kelley.

The event will also feature a raffle and game that all can participate in with a small donation.

Proceeds from this event will support Weathersfield School’s PTO mission to support students, faculty, and staff.