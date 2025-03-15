Weathersfield PTO Comedy Night fundraising event

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Weathersfield’s PTO has organized a Comedy Night fundraiser for March 29, at 7 p.m., at The Common Man Restaurant, located at 16 Mill Road in Claremont, N.H. This is an 18 years and older event. The comedians performing are Christine Hurley and Kelly MacFarland.

Hurley loves what she does, making people laugh. Hurley is the favorite comedian of Matt Siegel, of Kiss 108’s “Matty in the Morning Show.” She has performed several times at the Boston Garden for Denis Leary’s “Comics Come Home” show that supports the Cam Neely Cancer Foundation. You have seen Hurley on Nick at Nite’s “Search for America’s Funniest Mom Contest,” season 9 of the “The Great Food Truck Race” on the Food Network, and “America’s Got Talent.” Hurley is a regular at Aruba Ray’s Comedy Club in Aruba, the Montreal Comedy Festival, the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas, and every comedy club, restaurant, and fraternal hall in New England. Hurley is the most booked comic on the East Coast, and lives up to her title as “The Queen of Boston Comedy.”

MacFarland is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actress. She has an extensive resume, including comedy clubs, theaters, colleges, festivals, television appearances, and entertaining U.S. troops overseas. MacFarland has appeared on the TV Guide Channel, Comedy Central, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” AXS “Gotham Comedy LIVE,” “Up Early Tonight” on Hulu, Prime Video, and Denis Leary’s “Comics Come Home” at the Boston TD Garden. Check out MacFarland’s Dry Bar comedy special, “Sleepytime Baby.” She has several comedy albums available on iTunes, and can be heard on SiriusXM. For all things MacFarland, visit www.kellymacfarland.com.

Tickets are available via cash or check by emailing wsptocomedy@gmail.com; via Venmo @WSPTO; via CheddarUp on Weathersfield School’s PTO Comedy Night Facebook page; or at the door.

“We wanted to do something different and fun to raise money for our great school community. Comedy is a fantastic way to bring people together, laugh, and relax. These comedians are talented, and we are lucky that they are spending an evening in our area. So, book your babysitters and join us for a funny night out on the town,” says Comedy Night Committee Chair Meredith Kelley.

The event will also feature a raffle and game that all can participate in with a small donation.

Proceeds from this event will support Weathersfield School PTO’s mission to support students, faculty, and staff.