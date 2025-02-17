Weathersfield artist wins gold medal

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Weathersfield artist Robert O’Brien won the gold medal at the New England Watercolor Society’s Signature Member Exhibition in Boston, for his watercolor painting “Allis Chalmers,” a close focus study of an old tractor. The show is currently on exhibit at the Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, in Boston. The show features top watercolorists from New England who have achieved signature membership in this prestigious organization. The New England Watercolor Society was established in 1885, and was originally known as the Boston Watercolor Society. The show runs through March 2.