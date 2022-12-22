Watters family art on exhibit

CHESTER, Vt. – Vermont doll artist Bonnie Watters has her last remaining edition of Destry Doll on display at the Southern Vermont Art Center Fall/Winter Member Exhibit in Manchester, Vt. Bonnie is ending her 54 years of doll artistry as she is not able to sew any longer. Destry was first created in 1985 and continued to be a favorite with children and adult collectors in her classic category of original cloth dolls.

Bonnie’s care giver husband Lew joins her at SVAC with his Lone Apple Tree photographs, four seasons, three years, hundreds of exposures, and countless hours of digital editing. The current exhibit runs through Feb. 5, 2023.

Member works in all media are for sale. Support local art, come away inspired and perhaps as a new owner of original art.