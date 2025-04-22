Watercolor landscape workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Popular artist Robert O’Brien is offering a one-day workshop, “Spring Landscape in Watercolor,” on Saturday, May 3, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., through Gallery at the VAULT.

In this course, students will learn to paint the beautiful New England landscape in spring with watercolors. You will incorporate some of these landscapes with bursts of floral color. Composition and values will be emphasized. The class will begin with a demonstration by O’Brien, followed by class painting. A critique will be held at the end of the session. This class is open to all levels, with some watercolor experience suggested.

The class will be held at the Great Hall in Springfield.

The class cost is discounted for gallery members. Register by Saturday, April 26.

Please include your phone number. A supply list is provided upon registration.

For more information, please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesday-Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Gallery at the VAULT is accessible.