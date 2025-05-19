Watercolor artist Robert O’Brien open studio

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Watercolor artist Robert O’Brien will be participating for the 27th straight year in Open Studio Weekend, sponsored by the Vermont Crafts Council. It will be held on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. His studio is located at 2811 Weathersfield Center Road in Weathersfield, Vt. He will have original watercolor paintings, giclee prints, note cards, and other art-related items on display and for sale throughout the weekend. This event is free, and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served on both days. O’Brien’s studio is #78 on the Open Studio map. Maps are available at many locations statewide. Look for the bright yellow directional signs to guide you to the studio. For more information, call 802-263-9394.