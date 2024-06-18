Walt Sayre Orchestra at Charlestown Senior Center

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – The Walt Sayre Orchestra will be performing a free concert on Friday evening, June 21, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Charlestown Senior Center, 223 Old Springfield Road in Charlestown. Refreshments will be on sale, including burgers, hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot or cold beverages, and a sweet something. We will also be selling 50-50 raffle tickets. Be sure to bring your lawn chair, and please join us for a fun evening of entertainment – maybe even a little dancing if the spirit moves you.