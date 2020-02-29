Walpole Players presenting Cabin Fever Radio Follies 2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – It’s that time of year again, not quite spring, not quite winter; the time when cabin fever strikes. The Walpole Players have the perfect cure, “The Radio Follies!” Get out of the house and join the fun Saturday, March 14 in the Helen Miller Theatre on the second floor of Walpole Town Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

You are sure to see old friends, make new ones, and catch up on the adventures of Fibber Magee and Molly; see what is going on at Garish Summit, and hear plenty of new skits and songs. With so many old radio shows, it is often hard to narrow down the choices to just a few, but the cast has done a great job of finding new programs. Adding to the fun, the cast will be doing many of their own sound effects.

The show is presented cabaret style, tables are set with tablecloths, and you are welcome to bring an indoor picnic or buffet. This show is always a sell out, so get your tickets right away. Tickets are available at Joanie Joan’s Eatery & Baked Goods, 14 Westminster St., Walpole, N.H.

For more information, call 603-903-9061 or 603-345-0230 or email walpoleplayers@gmail.com.