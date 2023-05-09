Walpole Players present “Grumpy Old Men, The Musical”

WALPOLE, N.H. – This May, The Walpole Players will bring “Grumpy Old Men, The Musical” – set in chilly Wabasha, Minn. – to the Walpole Town Hall. Loaded with heartwarming humor and unexpected energy, “Grumpy Old Men, The Musical” is an unforgettable show that will remind viewers that “life is all about livin’!” This is a show you won’t want to miss.

Do you remember the 1993 film “Grumpy Old Men,” starring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon? It features two childhood friends who became aging neighbors who loved to fish. Then a mysterious woman moves in next door, an old grudge resurfaces, and the feud is on. Dan Remmes, Neil Berg, and Nick Meglin brought an adaptation of this film to the Canadian stage in 2011; it premiered in 2018 at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, with Sally Struthers playing the newly added character of Punky. Now it’s the Walpole Players turn, directed by Barbara Kasper, with Walt Sayre as music director.

The large cast includes Walpole Players Jim Baucom, Becky Pearson, Judy Epstein, Chuck Lessard, Ben Robison, Travis Gay, Rebecca Robison, Tom Winmill, Sarah Manning, Jenny Plante, and Meg Kupiec. They are joined by some talented members of Small Pond Productions in Marlborough: Rene Doyle, PJ Cooke, Dave Chase, Cassie Schmitt, Ray Mahoney, Rob Gray, Kevin Royce, and Traci Booth.

Bring a friend and join us at The Helen Miller Theater on May 12, 13, 19, or 20 at 8 p.m. for a fun night of music and laughter. Tickets are available at Galloway Real Estate and Mascoma Savings Bank, both Walpole and Keene locations. This show is rated PG-13 for language and content.