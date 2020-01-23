Walpole Players’ mystery dinner for benefit of St. John’s Episcopal

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players will present an original mystery dinner, “Murder on the Vine,” in the newly renovated hall of St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the Town Hall in Walpole Feb. 7 and 8 with Feb. 21 and 22 as inclement weather dates. Doors open at 6 p.m. with appetizers starting at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will go to the church’s fundraising campaign for roof repairs. The audience is encouraged to come in ‘50s costumes.

An entertaining cast of over a dozen actors will present a mystery set in an Italian winery over the course of an Italian-themed dinner that includes appetizers, salad, entrée, and dessert. There will be a vegetarian option. Non-alcoholic beverages will be provided, and guests are invited to bring their own wine. Guests will be invited to help in solving the mystery. The production has been written by Jeanie Levesque, who will direct, with help from members of the Walpole Players, and of the cast themselves.

The audience will be asked to help solve the mystery, and prizes will be awarded for the most creative, the most correct, and the most original answer as well as a prize for the best ‘50s costume.

Tickets for the dinner and entertainment are available through the church. Seating is limited. For reservations and further information, please call 603-756-2535 or use WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.