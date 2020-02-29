Walpole Players announce auditions for “Wind in the Willows”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players have announced auditions for their summer production of a musical version of the classic children’s tale “The Wind in the Willows.” They will take place Sunday, March 8 at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Helen Miller Theater on the second floor of the Walpole Town Hall. This play has over 30 characters, not including children’s roles, and while one person can play more than one role, a large cast is needed, including lots of children. Anyone who might be interested or has children or grandchildren who might like to be in this play are welcome. If you are unable to come at either of these times, please email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com and we will find a way to accommodate you.

There are a number of musical versions of Kenneth Grahame’s 1908 beloved book, which has become a classic tale of anthropomorphized river dwelling animals living in pastoral Edwardian England. They include the memorable Badger, Mole, and the hapless hero Toad of Toad Hall.

The Walpole players have selected a version written by Alan Bennett that premiered at the National Theatre in London 1990 and made its debut in the U.S. in 1993 with the Walpole Players. Not only are they repeating their production of this play, but it will be one of the events of this year’s every three-year celebration of Walpole Old Home Days. Performance dates are the weekend before and week of the Old Home Days celebration, June 19, 20, 21, 25, and 27. Rehearsals will begin in April and will be every Tuesday and Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon. However, because each scene often involves a different set of characters, not everyone will need to be present at every rehearsal and most conflicts should be accommodated relatively easily.

If you want to be involved but don’t want to be an actor, also needed are a stage manager and crew, set designers and builders, someone to run lights and sound, and an assistant director. If you are interested in helping out with any of these roles, please come to the auditions or email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.