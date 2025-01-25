Walker Farm Music presents Jim Keller

WESTON, Vt. – Get ready for an unforgettable evening with iconic guitarist Jim Keller, best known as chief songwriter for Tommy Tutone, and the unforgettable 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny.”

Keller has spent the last 30 years crafting a distinctive blend of heartfelt rock, soul, and poetic lyricism. Whether performing at New York’s Rockwood Music Hall with some of the finest musicians in the business, or in front of new audiences like yourselves, Keller brings a personal touch to every song.

The event is a benefit concert, with all proceeds going to West River Sports, a volunteer-run community organization committed to fostering a love of the outdoors and healthy activity with and for our area’s younger populations.

The concert will be held at Walker Farm, on Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. Walker Farm Music is a pick-your-price event, letting you choose the ticket value that makes the most sense for you. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.westontheater.org, or by calling the box office at 802-824-5288.