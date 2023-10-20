WailOn Country at the Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Celebrate the outlaws of country music in a tribute stage show performed by WailOn at the Claremont Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

Dust off those cowboy and cowgirl boots and hearken to the 1970s era of George Jones, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and more. Lead vocalist and bass guitarist Chris Wiski and his band members reference the show as a tribute to real country music. Check out videos and music by WailOn at www.wailonband.com.

See WailOn at the Claremont Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.cohnh.org or visit the box office at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H. An additional convenience fee will be applied for tickets purchased through the box office. Concessions, including beer and wine, are now available at a majority of Claremont Opera House events, and served after doors open as well as during intermission. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Claremont Opera House, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization in Claremont, N.H., with a vision to have an inspired, engaged community in love with the arts and mission to build community through diverse arts experiences. The historic COH venue was the entertainment center for the area throughout the early 1900s, and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. Guests today are invited to enjoy regional and national performances including musical talent, professional dance and theater companies, community programs, youth dance and gymnastics recitals, New Hampshire Humanities cultural exhibits and events, movies, and more.