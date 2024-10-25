VSO String Quartet at Chester Town Hall Theater

CHESTER, Vt. – On Nov. 10, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s (VSO) String Quartet will be performing “Elgar to Gershwin and Bach to the Beatles” in the beautifully restored, fully accessible Chester Town Hall Theater.

Violinists Jane Kittredge and Brooke Quiggins-Saulnier, violist Stefanie Taylor, and cellist Perri Morris will present an evening of classical and popular music, including Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose,” Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” and “All You Need is Love” by The Beatles, “Moonlight in Vermont,” the Bach “Double Concerto,” and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

This program is presented by Upstairs at Town Hall, a volunteer nonprofit community group working to bring arts and cultural events to Chester and the surrounding communities. Those wishing to underwrite or sponsor this or other events, to donate to Upstairs at Town Hall, or to volunteer to help with events, please email upstairsattownhall@gmail.com.