VPR’s Linda Radtke to perform at President Calvin Coolidge Historic Site

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site hosts singer and historian Linda Radtke, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. Radtke, producer of the VPR Choral Hour on Vermont Public Radio, will present “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.”

Linda Radtke, in period garb and “Votes for Women” sash, celebrates the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, highlighting the decades-long persistence of Vermonters, both women and men. Radtke traces the movement’s alignment with other social justice initiatives such as temperance, labor conditions, wage equity, peace, and children’s welfare. Both the songs and stories in Radtke’s engaging presentation, accompanied by pianist Cameron Steinmetz, emphasize Vermonters’ efforts from 1840-1921, as they lobbied in churches, at “parlor meetings” at town halls, and at the State House for total enfranchisement.

This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. It will be held in the Union Christian Church at the historic site.

“From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists” is a Vermont Humanities program supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the NEH or Vermont Humanities.

The program compliments this year’s special exhibit at the Coolidge Site: “The Roaring Twenties: Fashions, Fads, and All That Jazz!,” funded by a generous grant from the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation. Also on view is “Women’s Vote Centennial, 1920-2020,” a display about the suffrage movement with emphasis on Vermont, New York, and Quebec.

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is open Tuesday through Sunday through Oct. 17, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For further information and event listings, visit us online at www.historicsites.vermont.gov and on Facebook at Vermont State Historic Sites.