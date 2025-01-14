“Visions of a Veterinarian” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “Visions of a Veterinarian” is a show of exceptionally fine animal paintings by Robin Truelove Stronk, at Gallery at the VAULT’s Open Wall room, until Jan. 29.

Stronk captures not only the physical essence of an animal, but the emotions as well. She knows her animals. This is a show all animal lovers will enjoy.

Stronk is a 1975 graduate of the New York State College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell. Her practice career has run the full gamut, from large, to mixed, to small animal settings. In addition, she did a stint teaching veterinary technicians at Quinnipiac University, and worked as a track veterinarian at Hinsdale Greyhound Park.

During a veterinary career that extends more than 30 years, she has always had a deep need to study and produce artwork. Through classes at the River Gallery School in Brattleboro, Vt., she has refined her technique and focus, resulting in gallery representation. Stronk has had the honor of having her work featured as cover art for the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association. “Eyes on the Future,” a commission for the Veterinary Scholarship Trust of New England, was her third cover, on Oct. 1, 2008.

In addition, she has received Judges Awards at the International Exhibition on Animals in Art at the Louisiana State Veterinary College in 2003 and 2006, for “Dakota” and “Lay or Bust.”

Stronk lives in Southern New Hampshire with her husband, where they have raised their three children. Robin and John were the sole owners of Windham Veterinary Clinic in Brattleboro, Vt., for 23 years. She now concentrates her time on her art, writing, and frolicking with cats as much as possible.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.