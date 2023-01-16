SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Wholistic Wellness Center at 160 Wall Street, Springfield will be hosting another fun event! On Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. we will be hosting “Create Your Vision for the New Year with a Vision Board Workshop!” Join us for a fun and inspiring workshop where we’ll help you create a vision board to set your intentions for the new year. A vision board is a collage of images, quotes, and affirmations that represent your goals, dreams, and aspirations. It is a powerful tool to help you focus on what you want to manifest in your life. Bring a friend and come with an open mind and a positive attitude. The cost includes all materials but feel free to bring a special magazine or any special item that you’d like to include on your vision board. The date is Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m. Call the Wellness Center at 802-885-1600 to register as space is limited! We look forward to seeing you! For more information go to our Facebook page.