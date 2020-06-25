Virtual Duck Run to benefit area families

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center is collaborating with the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center to bring people near and far something fun to do. This event is both for a good cause as well as a chance to win big cash prizes. The Virtual Duck Run is a spin on last year’s “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run.” Due to COVID-19, the Fit ‘n Fun festival portion of the event will not be happening this year, but not much can stop hundreds of rubber ducks from racing down the Black River with the support of a small group of volunteers.

Purchase ducks now online at www.sapcc-vt.org through the Virtual Duck Run Facebook event or in-person at the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center front desk. Watch on Facebook and Instagram Live as your rubber ducks race down the Black River in North Springfield Saturday, July 18. First place winner will receive $250; second place gets $100; third place gets $50; and last place will win a one-month membership to the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center.

This event is a collaborative fundraiser for both the Springfield Area Parent Child Center and the Edgar May Health & Recreation Center. Your contribution will go toward concrete supports and scholarships for local youth and families.

If you have questions about the Virtual Duck Run, call the Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242 or email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or call the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 802-885-2568 or email info@myreccenter.org.