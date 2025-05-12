Virginia Driscoll artist reception at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The artwork of Virginia Driscoll will be celebrated with a reception on Friday, May 23, from 6-8 p.m., at the Rockingham Library. Light refreshments will be served. Her exhibit consists of an oil-on-canvas portrait series, and a collection of watercolors named “Passing Fancies.” Her oil paintings capture a person in a moment, in a place. These works also talk about distance and relationships. They will be on display until Thursday, June 30.

“Passing Fancies” watercolors were created as a way to hold space for creativity when it seemed like there was no time. Early on weekend mornings, she found that time to start the day with creativity. “The result is this collection of whimsical, serious, colorful…paintings,” she says. Driscoll has been painting since childhood, one of her first playthings being watercolor paints. She focused on intermedia arts while studying at Pacific Northwest College of Arts in Portland, Ore. She has been a resident of Bellows Falls for a little over 10 years. This art reception, which is free and open to the public, is located in the Fiction Room in the Rockingham Library. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call the library at 802-463-4270, stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street, or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.