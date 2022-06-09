Violet Bell and The Milkhouse Heaters co-headline Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Chapel Hill, N.C.-based multi-instrumentalist duo Violet Bell will co-bill the Stage 33 Live listening room with The Milkhouse Heaters on Sunday, June 19 in a limited seating, 4 p.m. matinee with a special discounted ticket price in advance through www.stage33live.com or a standard price at the door.

Violet Bell is re-wilding Americana with a lush, sinuous sound woven from folk, soul, bluegrass, and jazz with notes of blues, world, and classical. They’ve honed a smoldering, magnetic onstage chemistry playing hundreds of shows from Montreal to Miami, and have been featured at festivals across the country including Americanafest, Rooster Walk, Grassroots, Shakori Hills, Ocrafolk, Charleston Bluegrass, Campfire, Beaufort, and more.

Jan and Mike Sheehy of The Milkhouse Heaters are refugees of the Boston music scene, where they were nominated for a Boston Music Award and shared the stage with The Black Crowes, Corey Glover, Fuel, Feeder, and Hum, and their songs are on compilations alongside the likes of G. Love and Special Sauce, Jack Johnson, Burning Spear, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Their music has been licensed to television shows on ABC, VH1, MTV, ESPN, and ESPN 2.