Vinegar graining workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Explore the traditional art of vinegar graining with Corinne “Corky” Bond at Gallery at the VAULT on Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Discover the history and artistry behind this decorative technique, and create your own stunning piece by the end of the day. With all supplies provided except your project piece, you will work through each step of the process, transforming a simple object into a beautifully grained masterpiece.

Bring a project piece such as a simple wooden picture frame, wooden foot stool, small wooden or nice cardboard box, or any other small item with flat, paintable sides. The cost of the workshop is discounted for gallery members. There will be a small materials fee, only if you need a project. Register by Sept. 25.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. We are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, stop by the gallery, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.