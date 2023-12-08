Vermont Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet and Counterpoint concerts

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) announces its cherished holiday Brass Quintet concerts, co-presented with the acclaimed Vermont choral ensemble Counterpoint, coming to communities across the state next month.

This traditional annual event will tour to Grafton on Dec. 16, at 5 p.m., at the Grafton Community Church, and Manchester on Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., at the Manchester First Congregational Church, presenting audiences with a heartwarming blend of brass, voices, and festive melodies.

Under the expert baton of conductor Nathaniel G. Lew, each performance will showcase the extraordinary talents of Counterpoint and the VSO Brass Quintet, featuring Shelagh Abate (horn), Seelan Manickam and Ryan Noe (trumpet), Matthew Wright (trombone), and Philip Hyman (tuba). Local voices will also join in the festivities, with young choral singers from Burr and Burton Academy at the Manchester concert.

“I am grateful to the VSO and Counterpoint for this generous collaboration, which affords my students the opportunity to be a part of a professional performance via a traditional choral experience,” said Julie Freebern, choral director at Burr and Burton Academy.

“It was such a privilege to be able to sing with the VSO and Counterpoint last year in their holiday concert. It was an out of body experience filling the packed church with gorgeous music. I truly can’t wait to do it again this year,” said Molly Harper, Class of 2025 at Burr and Burton Academy.

The program will include two world premieres: “The Christmas Truce” for chorus and brass by Saxtons River-based composer Carol Wood, based on the World War I Christmas ceasefire of 1914, and a brass composition by Leela McCann, a U-32 School District and Music-COMP student (Music Composition Mentoring Program). Music-COMP provides young Vermont composers with professional mentors and performance opportunities. The concert program will be rounded out by enchanting traditional carols, timeless arrangements by Robert De Cormier (the founder of Counterpoint and the VSO Chorus), compositions by Bach, Gabrieli, and Farnaby, and fun holiday tunes such as “Frosty the Snowman” and “Santa Baby”.

The VSO Brass Quintet will also perform live on Vermont Public Classical Radio on Dec. 14, at 12 p.m., giving an hour-long musical taste of the concert tour.

“We really enjoy bringing this musical tradition to celebrate the holidays with friends across the state,” said Elise Brunelle, Executive Director of the VSO. “This concert series has become a beloved part of festive celebrations in some of our favorite Vermont communities, combining superb musicianship with the joyous spirit of celebration, in Warren, Newport, Grafton, and Manchester.”

The concerts will not only feature outstanding musical performances, but also promise much seasonal merriment, making it an ideal event for families, friends, and music enthusiasts of all ages.

For ticket information and event details, visit www.vso.org.