Vermont Summer Group Show at Canal Street Art Gallery

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Summer Group Show is Canal Street Art Gallery’s third annual open call to regional artists, showing artworks in all mediums, styles, and subject matters. The exhibition celebrates the diversity and abundance of local art in southern Vermont. The show opens June 19 and will continue through Sept. 12.

Everyone is invited to our virtual gallery live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/canalstreetartgallery/live June 19 at 6 p.m. Also, visit the gallery’s online viewing room on our website, www.canalstreetartgallery.com.

The 19 artists and their mediums in this year’s show include Clare Adams, enamel painted glass; Penelope Arms, oil and acrylic painting; Zoee Blossom, cyanotype prints; Jean Cannon, oil and acrylic painting; Sloane Dawson, found object sculpture; Spaulding Dunbar, original photography; Carolyn Enz Hack, metal and mixed media sculpture; Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, oil painting; Kim Grall, painted mixed media sculpture; Felicity Haselton, mixed media painting; Deedee Jones, pastel painting; Carol Keiser, acrylic painting; Susan MacNeil, acrylic painting; Jeanne McMahan, oil painting; Lisa Eckhardt McNealus, acrylic painting; Charles Norris-Brown, ink drawing, ink wash, and watercolor painting; M.C. Noyes, oil painting; Rodrica Tilley, pastel painting; and Kathleen Zimmerman, serigraphic prints.

Canal Street Art Gallery is also pleased to now offer private appointments, Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The private appointments for groups of no more than four people. They are scheduled in one-hour time slots to allow for all common spaces, frequently touched surfaces, and doors to be disinfected between appointments. All transactions are conducted electronically via email or telephone with curbside pick-up. Please wear face coverings, and observe physical distancing.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 802-289-0104, email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com, or visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com. Canal Street Art gallery is located at 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls.