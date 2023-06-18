Vermont Summer Festival announces vendors

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) announces the participating vendors so far and thanks all the sponsors for the upcoming 3rd Annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival this summer. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival takes place on Saturday, August 26, 12-7 p.m., and Sunday, August 27, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Okemo Field on Route 103 in Ludlow. Thank you to all our returning sponsors this year, including:

Presenting sponsor William Raveis Vermont Properties; lead sponsors Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts, Engel & Volkers Real Estate, Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, Diamond Realty, and Meiomi Wine/Constellation Brands; foundation sponsors LaValley’s Building Supply, Cape Air, The Vermont Country Store, and Brewfest Beverage; and program sponsor Magris Talc.

So far there are also over 40 returning vendors, and over 20 new vendors this year. To see the full vendor list, music lineup, programming, and continued updates, go to the chamber’s special festival website page, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/info. The chamber’s festival committee is still seeking additional sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. Sponsor and vendor forms are available on the festival website page, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, member-driven association and the voice of over 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in south central Vermont along the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway, surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic Mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region, as well as the four-season economy. For more information, contact Carol Lighthall, Executive Director, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at 802-228-5830, or clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.