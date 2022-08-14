“Vermont Salon” calling all artists

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents, “The Vermont Salon,” a new open call exhibition hung in the floor-to-ceiling Salon style. The Canal Street Art Gallery’s Vermont Salon brings this classical way of showing art into the contemporary. The art show is inclusive of all art. The opportunity to exhibit is open to the public. The Vermont Salon celebrates the abundance and diversity of art created by artists everyday. Artists of all career levels, experience, and with or without formal training, exhibit their artwork.

Artists may submit up to three artworks to exhibit in the Vermont Salon. Submissions are due on Aug. 29, and submitting is free. There is an exhibition fee. This fee goes toward artwork cataloging, installation, and the Gallery’s extensive promotion and advertising package. For this show, artists may submit one artwork with a maximum dimension in any direction of 36 inches, and two artworks with a maximum dimension in any direction of 12 inches. All measurements are for artwork only, not including framing. Visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/call-for-entry-vermont-salon.html for all details on submission requirements and to complete artist registration, artwork submission, and email artwork images.

The Salon is opening Sept. 16, and will be on view to the public through Nov. 12. Join the Gallery on Third Friday Gallery Night in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls from 5–7 p.m., Sept. 16, to celebrate and meet the artists. All Gallery events are free and open to the public.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Vermont Salon, or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike by phone at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.