Vermont outdoors drawing contest for students

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you could choose your very favorite thing to do outside in Vermont, what would it be? This can be any time of year! Imagine some of your favorite things to do outside: building a snow fort, picking berries, riding your bike, swimming, taking a hike, or anything you enjoy either by yourself or with friends and family.

Gallery at the VAULT invites students ages 6-12 to make drawings of their favorite things to do outdoors in Vermont. Maybe you’d like to make a list of favorites and then choose one to draw that would be a good page for other kids to color in a coloring book. Artwork will be exhibited at Gallery at the VAULT and some of those drawings will be chosen for a Vermont coloring book!

Students may enter one black and white original drawing that will be considered for a Vermont Outdoors Coloring Book. Contest is open to all students who live in Vermont who are at least 6 years old by June 1, 2020 and no older than 12 by June 1, 2020. The drawing should be vertical and 8.5 by 11 inches – copy paper size. All work must be original and done by the artist: not traced, copied, or even partially done by another person.

Please include the following information with the drawing: child’s name, town, date of birth, and title of drawing. Also, please include parent or guardian’s name, address, phone number, and email.

Mail your drawings to Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield VT 05156 by June 1, 2020. At least 12 entries will be chosen and a cash prize of $10 each will be given. You may get to see your drawing in a Vermont Coloring Book!

Questions? Contact dkemble@vermontel.net or call 802-324-9465. For information about Gallery at the VAULT, a Vermont State Craft Center, see www.galleryvault.org.