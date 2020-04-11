Vermont filmmaker skips theaters to bring new movie to homes

REGION – Vermonters and the rest of the country will get the chance to see the new sci-fi adventure “Axcellerator” by Vermont filmmaker David Giancola on www.amazon.com as of Friday, April 10. Edgewood Studios, along with distributor Ammo Content, made the decision to skip a planned limited theatrical run for the film and instead made the film available online months sooner than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Axcellerator” has been called “Zingy, humorous, and inspired 80s-style fun,” and “An indie gem with its heart lodged in the ‘80s” by critics. The movie is chock-full of ’80s stars like Sam J. Jones, Sean Young, John James, and Maxwell Caulfield. “Axcellerator” has also been winning awards and praise at numerous film festivals all over the world including Sitges and the Boston, London, and Austin science fiction festivals.

The film’s cast also includes young newcomers Ryan Wesen and Laura James.

Filmmaker Giancola says this is Edgewood Studios’ “thank you” to Vermonters and his fans to help alleviate self-quarantine boredom. “Seriously, we know everyone could use some fun, escapist entertainment right now more than ever,” said Giancola. “It’s a film we know whole families will enjoy.”

“Axcellerator” is the story of a car thief who stumbles onto a teleportation device and the girl of his dreams. They soon find themselves being chased across the globe by the FBI, the CIA, and a rogue assassin – all of whom want the device at any cost. To stay alive, they must discover the device’s secret before the bad guys can catch them. The invention of the century takes them on an adventure of a lifetime in the film, which director Giancola describes as “a bit of ‘Back To The Future’ meets like ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ – on a way smaller budget.”

Giancola is known worldwide for the cult success of his first feature “Time Chasers” and is known most locally as the producer of the Hallmark Channel perennial favorite “Moonlight & Mistletoe.” He has directed and produced over 35 feature films since 1989, most of them filmed primarily in Vermont, including “Axcellerator.”

“I am really excited to be able to share our film with my home state’s audiences and help lighten the mood. That escapist thing is why I became a filmmaker in the first place,” reflected Giancola. “I hope everyone has just as much fun watching it as we had making it!”

Viewers can see “Axcellerator” on Amazon Prime at www.amazon.com. The film will later be available on BluRay and DVD on May 30.