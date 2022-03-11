Vermont Comedy All Stars returns to Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All-Stars return for a night of stand-up comedy at Next Stage Arts on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m., following their enormously successful show in November. Featured performers will include several contest-winning and touring comedians most often seen in the Burlington area.

“We all need reasons to laugh, and the Vermont Comedy All Stars do an outstanding job,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “Comedians will be coming from all around the state to perform – partnering with the All Stars allows them to reach a new audience in the southern part of the state, and build a new following.”

The All-Stars cast includes Julia Colasanti, Nicole D’Elisa, Bill Mitchell, Toni Nagy, Tracie Spencer, Liam Welsh, and Gordon Clark.

For more information go to www.nextstagearts.org.