Vermont Comedy All Stars at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Gordon Clark and his Vermont Comedy All Stars return for a night of stand-up comedy at Next Stage Arts. Featured performers will include several contest-winning and touring comedians most often seen in the Burlington area.

“We’ve got to keep laughing to handle the news, these days,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The Vermont Comedy All Stars bring the best and brightest from around the state and beyond. We’ve had a number of Vermont comedians go into New York and start careers. We’re proud to give them a space in southern Vermont to be seen.”

Ang Buxton is a wild comedian and tiny-handed DJ. Born and raised in Springfield, Mass., Buxton is high-energy and smart in a stupid way. They’ve done Denver’s Rise Festival,and were featured as P3 Comedy Festival’s Queer of the Year. Buxton has headlined at Radio Bean, Cinema Salem, Don’t Tell Burlington, and Nate Jackson’s Comedy Club in Tacoma, Wash., to name a few. They also produce a bunch of stuff like the Far Out Comedy Festival. Follow them on all social media platforms @bux_wild.

Tracy Dolan has been a staple of Vermont’s comedy scene for the past 12 years, and has been featured in Boston’s Women in Comedy Festival and New York City’s She Devil Comedy Festival. She teaches stand-up comedy at the Vermont Comedy Club, and regularly features there for national headliners.

Tim Lovett launched his comedy career in Massachusetts, and has now been entertaining audiences across New England for the past 10 years with his unique blend of wit and energy, an engaging style and sharp observational comedy. Along the way, Lovett has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Donnell Rawlings, Talent Harris, Damon Williams, the late AJ Johnson, Jessica Kirson, and Robin Montague. Lovett is also the founder of “Comedy as a Weapon,” a comedy production brand that showcases diverse comedic voices and brings laughter to a wide variety of venues. As relatable as he is outrageous, Lovett has quickly become a big fan-favorite of Vermont Comedy All Stars, and has performed this year at our other shows in Burlington, Montpelier, and Waterbury.

Danny Pee hails from the White Mountains of New Hampshire, and now calls the city of Manchester his home. He got his start in the Manchester comedy scene, and soon earned write ups in the local press. Danny serves as the host of The Laugh Attic at Strange Brew Tavern, and has been featured in Laugh Boston’s Roast Battle series. He has enjoyed performing throughout New England, and is very excited to return to Vermont.

Host Gordon Clark is proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks. A lifelong organizer and activist, he took up comedy when he was nearing 60 and never looked back. Mostly because it hurts his neck when he turns that way. Clark is the director of the nonprofit Vermont Comedy All Stars, through which he produces and hosts monthly stand-up comedy showcase specials in Burlington at the iconic Nectar’s, and Montpelier’s Bent Nails Bistro, as well as the quarterly showcase at the Next Stage Arts Theater in Putney. He lives in Burlington with his wife, dog, and cat.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. All talks are free to attend, but donations are appreciated. Advance registration is available at www.nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102.