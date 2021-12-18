Vermont Brewers Association Brewery Trail Challenge

REGION – For nearly two decades the Vermont Brewers Association has been running their brewery passport challenge and it continues to be a great tool guiding beer lovers to breweries across the state of Vermont. The idea is simple: pick up a passport at any brewery, ask for a stamp after visiting, continue on to your next brewery, and turn it in for prizes in the end. It’s such a popular tool that other brewers’ associations around the country have replicated this program.

Craft beer fans can continue to use their passport to guide them to breweries across the state, but this month the VBA is encouraging people to take their brewery trail challenge and visit breweries on their South-Central Vermont trail.

Melissa Corbin, Executive Director of the VBA says, “Many businesses were hit hard these past couple years and are still in recovery. People love our brewery challenge passport and it’s always been and continues to be a great way to encourage visits to our breweries. We are building on that idea by highlighting our brewery trails, focusing on a different area of the state each month encouraging people to follow the trail and visit each brewery. We hope this will bring additional business to each one of our breweries.”

The idea is simple, now through Jan. 2, 2022, visit each brewery on the VBA’s South-Central Vermont Trail. Brewers on that trail include Vermont Beer Makers in Springfield, Outer Limits Brewing in Proctorsville, and Long Trail Brewing Co. in Bridgewater Corners. Scan the QR code in the brewery and be entered into a drawing for prizes including a 16-ounce YETI Colster and Daytrip lunch bag plus gift certificates to area establishments. The winner will be announced Jan. 4, 2022 and you’ll have to visit each brewery on the trail for your entry to count.

For more information on the brewery trail challenge, visit www.vermontbrewers.com/brewery-trails-challenge.