Vermont Apple Festival returns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you hand-make a special craft or delicious food that you’d like to share with the community? Join us for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show.

The event will be held at Riverside Middle School on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. In 2019, we had over 60 vendors filling the gym, cafeteria, and outside grounds. Crafters from all over Vermont as well as New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania attend with their locally produced hand-crafted items. The festival features live music, apple cider making, kids’ races, and more. Share your unique creations with over 1,700 visitors.

To register please email the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce at info@springfieldvt.com or call 802-885-2779. For more information you can also visit our website: www.springfieldvt.com.